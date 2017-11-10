New Zealand basketballer Jordan Mills has been suspended from all basketball for 12 months having tested positive for a banned substance.

The Wellington Saints player used an asthma inhaler but did not declare its use when tested after an NBL game on May 19 this year.

Mills recorded a positive test for Terbutalaine, which is a specified substance prohibited at all times under class S3. Beta-2 Agonists on the 2017 Prohibited List. As a result he has been provisionally suspended from August 24.

The guard had his ban reduced because it was accepted the offending was unintentional.