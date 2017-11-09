It's a massive weekend for New Zealand sports fans with a plethora of big games.

All Whites v Peru, Saturday 4.15pm, Wellington

NZME Football writer Michael Burgess and RadioSport commentator Jason Pine look at the key questions ahead of the All Whites vs Peru clash on Saturday.

One of the biggest home games in the history of New Zealand football. The All Whites will be desperate to take control of the playoff heading into Thursday's second leg in Peru. New Zealand are fielding their strongest side in four years while Peru, the 10th ranked team in the world, have the pressure on them to qualify for their first World Cup since 1982.

Kiwis v Tonga, Saturday 5pm, Hamilton

Expect plenty of passion, especially in the first tackle of this World Cup pool game. Jason Taumalolo will front for Tonga against former teammates after leaving it until the last minute to announce his allegiance for the tournament. Despite the match being a sell out, it could feel like an away game for the Kiwis going on how many Tongan fans turned up to last weekend's win over Samoa in Hamilton.

All Blacks v France, 8.45am, Paris

Never auto play Steven Hansen comments on the All Blacks and France line-up for their upcoming test match this Sunday.

The All Blacks and French square off in New Zealand's first test of the Northern Tour. The All Blacks are expected to play an expansive game as the field a strong side against an inexperienced French side. The French are attempting to win their first game against the All Blacks in Paris since 1973, which was played at the Parc de Prince ground.

Breakers v Wildcats, Sunday 9pm, Perth,

The Breakers make the long trip to Perth to face their rivals on Sunday, The good news is that the Wildcats are making the same journey after the two teams battled it out in Auckland on Thursday night. The Breakers are attempting to win their eighth straight game of the season in one of the hardest away environments in Australia.

Brazilian Grand Prix, Monday 5am, Sao Paulo

Brendon Hartley is back in his Toro Rosso seat after Formula One took a week off. The Kiwi wasn't resting however, wrapping up the World Endurance Championship in Shanghai. He's expected to be near the back of the grid once again following an engine failure in Mexico. But still, it's a Kiwi racing in Formula One. A must watch.