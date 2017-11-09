A capacity crowd is expected for tomorrow's Rugby League World Cup clash between New Zealand and Tonga in Hamilton.

Tournament organisers report less than 1500 tickets remain available for the highly anticipated match at Waikato Stadium and a sellout crowd of more than 25,000 is expected.

The high interest comes after more than 18,000 fans enjoyed a carnival atmosphere at last week's Pacific island showdown that saw Tonga outclass Samoa 32-18 to claim their second pool round victory.

With the Kiwis and Tonga both unbeaten, tomorrow's game will decide which side finishes top of Pool B to take an easier path into the knock-out stages.

The winner will face the third-placed side from Pool A Lebanon and remain on the opposite side of the draw to reigning champions Australia, while the loser will have a much more difficult assignment against Fiji, the top side from Pool D.

The Kiwis remain favourites but their is a groundswell of support for Tonga who have been the darlings of the tournament so far.

Both teams will complete their preparations today with their final captain's training runs at Waikato Stadium.