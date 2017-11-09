The All Blacks have performed the haka on many hallowed turfs but probably nowhere as iconic as their latest effort.

Sonny Bill Williams posted a photo on Twitter leading a haka in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. The All Blacks face France in the French capital on Sunday.

Williams was joined by Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Seta, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Seta Tamanivalu and TJ Perenara in posing for a haka on the Champs-Elysees.

Arc De Pūkana.

✊🏽😝 pic.twitter.com/ckVTvIiMmn — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) November 9, 2017

Williams will start at second-five against France on Sunday after missing the first tour game against the Barbarians.

