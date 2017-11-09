Steve Telfer's magical season should continue at Cambridge tonight but the northern trainer expects the spell to be broken at Addington on Tuesday.

Telfer has had a scarcely believable spring, sitting second on the national premiership with 19 wins and only the All Stars ahead of him.

He is already almost halfway to his career best training tally of 41 wins set two years ago in partnership with Chris Garlick and has a realistic shot at a treble at Cambridge tonight with Kiwi Tintin (race six), Step Up (race nine) and Ideal Lass (race 10).

"They all have great chances, but Step Up is probably our best winning hope and then Ideal Lass," says Telfer.

"She is pretty exciting and I see her as a Sires' Stakes contender. And while Kiwi Tintin might be driven with a sit, he has been working very well since his fresh up third."

If all three salute then Telfer could head to Addington for NZ Cup day almost level with the Purdon-Rasmussen team and while he is hopeful of big runs from his stable stars on Tuesday he is realistic.

"No Doctor Needed got what should be a good draw for him at barrier one in the Cup because he tends to be very safe away and should be tucked away on the markers," says Telfer. "Sure I'd love him to be trailing Lazarus but either way, whether we are three or even four deep I think he can run a place with that type of run."

The barrier draw hasn't been quite so kind to American Brave in the Sires' Stakes Final in which he will have to come from the second line.

"It doesn't sounds great but I am not too worried about it because the Sires' Stakes can be a strange race and as long as he gets into the three wide train at the right time he will get his chance."

Telfer's best chance of a win on Cup Day could be vastly improved mare Better B Amazed in the pacing free-for-all. She didn't love the Kaikoura track when fifth behind Lazarus in the Cup there but drops into the perfect $35,000 race and could sit off a hot speed, circumstances under which she has been very potent in the north this season.

Meanwhile, the TAB has opened a "Lazarus out" market for the New Zealand Cup, with Heaven Rocks the $2.30 favourite.