The All Blacks could face the Kangaroos in a cross-code "clash of the world champions" encounter that could generate up to A$50 million, according to a report.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph is reporting top-level plans are advancing for the All Blacks to take on the Australian Rugby League team in Tokyo, Japan with each team set to receive an unprecedented $10 million or almost $600,000 per player.

The Telegraph says the All Blacks and Australian Rugby League have both shown interest in the concept - claiming and that the match could take place "two to four weeks" after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

According to the report, ARLC chairman John Grant "has been informed of the proposed match" and emails obtained by the Telegraph "clearly show New Zealand's interest in the concept".

Hybrid Rugby chairman Phil Franks has reportedly met with NZR chief strategy and operations officer, Nigel Cass, in Wellington to discuss the proposal while Franks and Hybrid director and former player Mark Ella plan to visit Japan next month to try and secure further funding for the match.

"I had a formal discussion with the New Zealand Rugby Union and they were really interested," Franks told the Telegraph.

"They stipulated they wanted to see an elite-class game.

"They are the first to give us a window and a time as to when they want to do it. That window was two weeks to a month after the 2019 World Cup final in Tokyo [on November 2].

"We are absolutely confident we can put it together. This game will be worth $50m. It will be just as big as the final of the World Cup.

"There hasn't been any formal agreement at this stage but you know and I know it's going to happen."

Franks says he's met with NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg and that talks with the NRL are ongoing.

Organisers are already trying to sell the idea of global superstars like Sonny Bill Williams and Josh Dugan, Beauden Barrett and Michael Morgan, Aaron Smith and Cooper Cronk, and coaches Steve Hansen and Mal Meninga squaring off, the report claims.

According to the report, the match could be played by 13 players on a side, with a try worth five points and a shot clock restricting the attacking side to 60 seconds of possession in each half of the field.