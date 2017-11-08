A jockey has been caught on camera brutally punching his horse before a race after the animal refused to calm down.

South Australian apprentice jockey Dylan Caboche has been suspended for two weeks after punching his mount She's Reneldasgirl before a race in Port Lincoln.

Footage of the incident shared on social media shows barrier attendants trying to get the fractious filly into the gates, with 22-year-old Caboche aboard, before he dismounts and punches her rib cage.

Fans have slammed the penalty as too lenient, saying the act was "absolutely disgusting" and labelling it "animal cruelty".

The three-year-old ($101), trained by Allan Jarvis, finished eighth in the 10-horse maiden over 1390 metres.

Shocking footage of the moment shows the horse clearly distressed and anxious before being led to the gates.

As the animal kicks her head back, refusing to walk with the steward, Mr Caboche jumps off and angrily assaults the philly, striking her rib cage.

The horse wilts in agony after he delivered the below.

Thoroughbred Racing SA stewards announced the rider's suspension in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

"Dylan Caboche was suspended under rule AR175(q) (misconduct) for striking his mount prior to loading. Suspended from midnight 17/11/17 to 1/12/17," it reads.

She's Reneldasgirl was the first of Caboche's seven rides at Port Lincoln on Wednesday, with the apprentice winning the final race on Slide Of Hand.

People reacted with outrage to the footage, with some even saying Mr Caboche should be banned for life.

"Absolutely disgusting! Jockey should be punished more than that! Poor innocent horses in this cruel industry!" one person said.

"That's animal cruelty!!! Should be more then a 2 week ban," another replied.

"You don't deserve to be a jockey," one person tweeted directly to the under-fire rider.

"Two weeks? yeah, that's sending a strong message. Punch a horse and you can't ride for two weeks. How about you fine him $10,000 as a deterrent, and donate the money to the RSPCA,'" another man suggested.