Former Kiwi jockey Michael Dee's magic season just got better as he will partner the great red hope of New Zealand racing Gingernuts at Flemington on Saturday.

Gingernuts was to have been ridden by Hugh Bowman in the A$2 million Emirates (2000m) but he was suspended at Flemington on Tuesday and his appeal yesterday failed.

Te Akau boss David Ellis opted for Dee, who used to work at the Waikato stables, as the replacement rider.

"My phone was going hot with jockeys' agents before Hugh's appeal was even held so we have plenty of choices," said Ellis.

"But we have decided on Michael and know he will do a great job.

"He is riding well, having a wonderful spring and is very strong with the whip in the the left hand.

"But also he used to be part of us here at Te Akau. We know him and have trust in him so we are happy to put him on."

Dee has come of age this spring with Group One wins in The Metropolitan in Sydney on the Lloyd Williams-owned Foundry and Shillelagh in last Saturday's Kennedy Mile for trainer Chris Waller.

Gingernuts was originally going to be in Melbourne for the Caulfield and possibly even Melbourne Cups but those plans changed when his crucial lead-up race, the Livamol at Hastings, was rescheduled.

He has drawn 12 in an Emirates now lacking champion mare Winx so the race looks winnable for him on his absolute best form especially after key rival Folkswood drew the outside of the 15-horse field.

Regular rider Opie Bosson can't be at Flemington to partner Gingernuts as he is riding 2000 Guineas favourite Embellish at Riccarton on Saturday.

Embellish has drawn perfectly at barrier five in the Guineas and heads a strong three-pronged attack for Te Akau in the race. Cambridge gelding Ever Loyal is the $5.20 second favourite for the Guineas after opening at $51 in the initial markets.