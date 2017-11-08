Lockie Ferguson has put his name firmly in front of the New Zealand cricket selectors with a seven-wicket haul for Auckland in the Plunket Shield.

Bowling with a thumb injury at Eden Park Outer Oval, Ferguson claimed career- best figures of 7-34 as Otago were dismissed for 170 in response to Auckland's 213.

The hosts were 162-2 in their second innings at stumps on day two.

Ferguson, 26, has played eight limited-overs internationals for the Black Caps and will be among a raft of seamers in contention with a heavy home international summer looming.

Coming off a five-wicket bag against Central Districts last week, Ferguson's 15-over stint on Wednesday featured the scalps of fellow- internationals Neil Broom and James Neesham.

Elsewhere, Northern Districts were 237-7 at stumps against competition leaders Wellington in Hamilton, still trailing by 143 runs.

Dean Brownlie had top-scored with 82 while ND team-mate Brent Arnel earlier took 5-73 against his old side.

In Christchurch, Canterbury were 98-4 in response to Central Districts' 498-7 declared, an innings built around centuries to openers Greg Hay (140) and George Worker (111), along with 89 to Jesse Ryder.

- NZN