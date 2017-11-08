New Zealand sailor Peter Burling has won the World Sailor of the Year award for a second time.

Burling was this afternoon announced as the 2017 World Sailor of the Year, following a year where he played a key role in Team New Zealand winning the America's Cup.

It follows his victory in 2015, which he claimed alongside Kiwi 49er teammate Blair Tuke, putting Burling alongside Sir Russell Coutts as New Zealand sailors to have won the award more than once.

The awards ceremony was held in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, but Burling could not attend due to his commitments with Team Nobel, who are currently participating in the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Burling beat out Thomas Coville, Armel Le Cleac'h and Team New Zealand teammate, Australian skipper Glenn Ashby, for the award.

Dutch sailor Marit Bouwmeester took out the women's award.