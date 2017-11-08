"Passion. Connected." This is the slogan under which about 6000 athletes and officials representing over 100 countries will descend on Korea early next year for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games from February 9-25, and the Paralympic Winter Games from March 9-18.

In the northeast of the Republic of Korea, 180km east of Seoul, PyeongChang is famous among Koreans as a go-to spot for skiing and winter sports.

Olympic athletes and visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy Korea's passion for winter sports in a region also known for its picturesque and tranquil winter landscapes.

PyeongChang is ready to welcome the world with all venues now complete and our preparations entering the final stages.

Earlier this year New Zealand's Olympic Winter Team Chef de Mission, Pete Wardell, said, "The venues and villages are looking fantastic - the standard of design, workmanship and finish are really impressive".

World-class infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, such as the launch of a 5G mobile network in the region and 360-degree virtual-reality cameras to broadcast major sports, will also contribute to the success of the games connecting PyeongChang to the world.

High speed trains, also known as KTX (Korea Train Express), will enable athletes and visitors to reach PyeongChang in less than two hours from Incheon International Airport and Seoul.

In keeping with the Olympic values, the Korean Government is promoting the message of peace on the Korean Peninsula. We have invited North Korea to the Olympics, and if North Korea accepts our invitation it will provide an opportunity for inter-Korean reconciliation.

Korea has consulted with United Nations member states and the International Olympic Committee for the adoption of an Olympic Truce resolution, which will be voted on this month at the UN General Assembly.

Korea seeks the support of all UN members for this resolution as part of our common vision for peace.

Korea has an excellent reputation as a safe destination to visit and has successfully hosted major international events, including the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics, 2002 Fifa World Cup and the 2011 World Championships in Athletics.

Korea's experience and efforts to ensure safety mean visitors and athletes can have confidence that the 2018 Winter Olympics will be one of the most enjoyable Olympic Games ever.

I encourage many Kiwis to visit Korea to cheer on their favourite athletes, and enjoy Korean culture in PyeongChang and the surrounding areas.

Nestled on the mountainous east coast of Korea, the towns and cities hosting the games will come to life with festivals and activities.

You will be able to immerse yourself in Korean cultural trends that have been sweeping the world, including K-Pop and healthy and delicious Korean cuisine, through to traditional culture and language.

I wish all the competing New Zealand athletes every success at PyeongChang. As in the 1988 Seoul Olympics where four New Zealanders won gold medals - Bruce Kendall in sailing, Mark Todd in equestrian, and Ian Ferguson and Paul MacDonald in canoeing - I hope to see Kiwi athletes compete successfully in 2018 to earn the ultimate rewards and recognition.

Here in New Zealand, although it will be summer, I look forward to seeing New Zealanders in schools, classrooms, workplaces and homes learn and connect more with Korea through these Winter Games.

I hope that through watching the opening and closing ceremonies, which will showcase Korea's traditional and cosmopolitan culture, and following their athletes progress in the games, that we can increase New Zealanders' understanding of Korea and strengthen the long friendship our two countries share.

• Seung-bae Yeo is the Republic of Korea's Ambassador to New Zealand.