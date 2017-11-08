Kiwi Formula 1 star Brendon Hartley is aiming for championship points this weekend as he returns to action with the Toro Rosso team in Brazil.

The Porsche factory driver won the World Endurance Championship alongside teammates Timo Bernhard and fellow New Zealander Earl Bamber, last weekend in Shanghai but he jumped straight on a plane for Sao Paulo to get ready for Monday's race at Interlagos.

Having been fighting just outside the top 10 when his engine let go in Mexico a fortnight ago, Hartley feels a top 10 point-scoring finish is not beyond him.

"It is a good track and I think the goal has to be points again," Hartley told The Herald. "I said it before Mexico, I think we could have potentially fought in the points without the issue we had and I think that has to be the goal again for Brazil.

"And just keep improving because it has been such a steep learning curve.

"I am happy with how Mexico went but at the same time there is so much that I learned in Mexico and I am sure it will be the same in Sao Paulo."

As was the case in his debut Grand Prix in Austin and in his last start in Mexico, the 28-year-old has some prior experience on the challenging Interlagos circuit.

"I raced there in 2014 with Porsche in our first season so I have a little bit of track experience, which is nice," Hartley said.

"It is an old school, tough, fast circuit. "Pretty physical - one of the most physical tracks on the calendar so I will have to keep in reasonably good shape to be ready for that."

Hartley will be on track early morning Saturday for practice before qualifying on Sunday and the race on Monday morning.