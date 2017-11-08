Daniel McHardy is joined by Nigel Yalden, Liam Napier and Brian Ashby to discuss the week in rugby.

Nigel And Liam are on the road with the All Blacks and report from France on last week's match against the Barbarians and the test to come again the French.

They discuss who impressed the most given the opportunity against the Baabaas and who they think will get the nod again this week.

Injuries and sickness has been a huge part of the All Blacks preparations, Liam and Nigel give their takes on the situation.

Then Brian and Daniel give their take on the All Blacks tour to date as well as where the Wallabies are at as they prepare to play Wales this weekend.

Other internationals are previewed with a keen eye on how South Africa goes against Ireland.