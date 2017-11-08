A US hockey coach has been sacked following his bizarre sexually-charged, expletive-laden pre-match speech - to a team of 14-year-olds.

A video of the pep talk emerged this week showing the unnamed assistant coach screaming at youth players of the Littleton Hockey Association in Colorado before a game against Green Mountain in the Bantam A league.

"You're gonna beat 'em three-none! I wanna see you sticking your hands up these guys a***s and workin' 'em like a f****** puppet!," he shouts, while some of the boys giggle uncontrollably.

The coach is heard admitting: "God dammit. I got no idea where I'm headed with this." Yet, he still proceeds to grab one of the boys by the collar and screaming: "F*** their coaches, f*** their wives, f*** their friends.

Advertisement

"We are gonna beat them up so bad they're gonna be wishing they never came."

Warning: Graphic language

Brian Teneyck, Director of Hockey Operations for Littleton Youth Hockey, sent an email to parents apologising for the coach's behaviour and saying he has been fired, Australia's Daily Mail reported.

"Littleton Hawks, It has come to our attention that a video involving one of our LHA teams and one of their assistant coaches has been circulating through a variety of social media channels," the email read.

"In the video, there was inappropriate language and references being made.

"I want to apologize for this behavior, and reiterate this is in no way a reflection of your association and the association we strive to be. Since our inception in 1963, LHA has prided itself on operating one of the best youth hockey associations in not only Colorado, but the United States of America.

"I was made aware of this situation in October through an email with what others believed was said from outside the locker room. Upon review, I immediately suspended the assistant coach.

"He was very embarrassed and issued a letter of apology to the opposing team and apologized to his team. It was not until I witnessed the video did the severity of the situation become apparent.

"The coach has been removed from the staff and will not be returning to LHA this season, nor in the future.

"Littleton Hockey does not condone this type of behavior. Coaches, players and parents get emotional for the sport of youth hockey, but there is no need, nor do we allow, this type of behavior within our association.

"The coach recognizes his mistake. He is young and will hopefully learn from it."