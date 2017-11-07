The All Blacks need three tries in Paris on Sunday to reach a magic mark in world rugby.

If Steve Hansen's men manage to dot down on three occasions against France this weekend they will become the first international team to score 2000 test tries.

The All Blacks currently sit on 1997 tries in 563 tests at a strike-rate of 3.5 tries per game, well ahead of second-placed France. Sunday's opponents have 1708 tries in 740. Australia sit third on the list with 1616 from 615 test while it may be a surprise to some that Argentina hold fourth spot.

The Pumas have scored 1604 tries in 428 tests, 25 more tries than England in 284 fewer tests. Argentina actually have better strike rate than the All Blacks, scoring 3.7 tries per test.

Advertisement

Namibia have one of the better strike rates however scoring more than four tries per game since playing their first international in 1990.

Opai Asher scored the All Blacks very first test try, in the side's 22-3 win over the Wallabies at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It took the All Blacks 333 tests to get past 1000 test tries, bringing up the mark against Italy in 1999, in a 101-3 World Cup pool victory.

They've taken 230 test to score another 997.

Try tallies

All Blacks - 1997 in 563 tests - 3.5 per test

France - 1708 in 740 tests - 2.3

Australia - 1616 in 615 tests - 2.6

Argentina - 1694 in 428 tests - 3.7

England - 1579 in 712 - 2.2

Wales - 1514 in 701 - 2.1

South Africa - 1329 in 473 - 2.8

Japan - 1314 in 339 tests - 3.8