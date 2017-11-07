Freeski brothers Jossi and Byron Wells have been named in the New Zealand Winter Olympic Games team.

The pair have met the Snow Sports New Zealand nomination criteria and the New Zealand Olympic Committee's 'top 16' selection standard.

Jossi will compete in the slopestyle discipline and Byron will contest the halfpipe.

Jossi narrowly missed out on the podium at the Sochi Games, placing fourth in the halfpipe.

The 27-year-old is a six-time X-Games medallist, including a gold in 2016.



Byron was also selected for Sochi 2014 but missed competing due to an injury sustained during training at the Games.

The 25-year-old claimed third in the halfpipe at the Association of Freeskiing Professionals World Tour Finals in 2015, and won Aspen Open halfpipe gold in 2015 and 2016.



Jossi has been conditionally selected as he recovers from a torn patella tendon. He needs a medical clearance to formalise his selection prior to the event. He hopes to be back on the snow in less than two months.

"I'm planning to fly to Europe on Boxing Day and get on skis and get stuck in, with my first big competition likely to be the X-Games in January," he said.



Byron says he's excited to get another opportunity after his Sochi disappointment.

"I've been through a bit with injuries to get here so I'm really happy to be named."

Byron leaves to train in Austria on Sunday before heading to Colorado for competitions.

The brothers join nine athletes named last month.

Further PyeongChang 2018 nominations and selections will take place between November and January and are expected to include additional freeski and snowboard athletes as well as athletes from speed skating, skeleton and alpine ski.

Jossi and Byron's brothers Beau-James and Jackson Wells also remain in contention.

The Winter Olympics will take place in PyeongChang, South Korea from February 9-25.