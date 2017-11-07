Fear not New Zealand sports fans. Any children of engaged sports star couple Maria Tutaia and Israel Folau won't represent Australia, according to the Silver Ferns great.

The query was put to Tutaia via the Veitchy on Sport Facebook page. A follower called Joshua sent a message to Newstalk ZB host Tony Veitch stating the New Zealand government had to get involved in a pressing issue - ensuring any spawn of the New Zealand netball great and the Wallabies rugby star will represent this country in sport.

"We have a chance for an all-time superstar. A chance to have the best athlete New Zealand has ever seen," Joshua's plea said.

"As a kiwi I am sick of sitting back and watching our legends pass on New Zealand whether it's horses, league players, actors or even the bloody humble pav. This is our time, this is our one chance to act! If the Labour Party can bring one thing, this is it. Secure the Tutaia/Falau spawn!

"Regardless of sex this kid will be a champion of champions with no equal. Bred for a life of athletic success, we will once again be on the edge of international success, BUT one thing stands in our way. Australia. Big brother. Mr I will take what I know will win and leave you with the scraps. Today, I say NO! This kid is ours! He/she will shoot like no other, run like no other, score tries/goals or bloody high jump like no other. This is our chance NZ. Let's make a new super star!"

Tutaia responded on Twitter confirming any decision would be down to her, which was good news for New Zealand or Samoan sports fans.

They come out of me, they only wear 1 colour... ⚫️⚫️⚫️✊🏾💪🏾👊🏽 https://t.co/syb7mnDza0 — Maria Tutaia (@MariaTutaia) November 7, 2017

And thats blue and red 🇼🇸🇼🇸🇼🇸🇼🇸✊🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/GoOWv4Wqs9 — Maria Tutaia (@MariaTutaia) November 7, 2017

Errrrrmm... which is 2 colours... woops lol https://t.co/QJhz5XbKDB — Maria Tutaia (@MariaTutaia) November 7, 2017

Tutaia has played 57 test for the Silver Ferns, winning two Commonwealth Games titles.

Folau, who proposed to Tutaia last year, has played 62 tests for the Wallabies and played eight internationals for the Kangaroos league side before spending a season playing Australian Rules.

Folau is skipping the Australian end-of-year tour, playing his final game of the year two weeks ago against the Barbarians.

He told the Daily Telegraph that he and Tutaia won't be tying the knot during his sabbatical from the Wallabies.

"We're both just having time off, we haven't figured out a wedding date yet, but it's pretty hard at the moment because of our seasons.

"We're not in a rush to get things done, we're just really trying to enjoy our time together because we don't get a lot of that together."