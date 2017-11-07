A former professional football player has reportedly been killed by lightning while surfing in Bali.

Multiple reports say former Belgium footballer Denis Dasoul, who had been living in Melbourne for several years, was hit by a bolt of lightning while learning to surf in Kuta on Sunday.

The 34-year-old died instantly. His surf instructor was also killed in the freak accident.

Dasoul retired from professional football in 2011 and moved to Melbourne with girlfriend Pellaers Allison, who were on holiday at the time of his death.

The Belgium-born soccer player had played for clubs around the world, including Italy, Belgium and Austria.

He also captained Belgium at youth level.

An eyewitness told local media parts of the bodies turned blue, believed to be bruising from the impact of the strike.

"They were finishing their session and sitting up on their boards. Both men fell off their boards and sank into the water," he said.

Vous l'avez découvert dans "Trajectoires".Aujourd'hui, Denis Dasoul s'en est allé! 😥😥😥 Repose en paix mon ami, Mes condoléances à la famille pic.twitter.com/3JSjy5WQ3W — Scimè Pascal (@lescal11) November 5, 2017



Indonesian police spokesman Johannes H. Widya Nainggolan said the men "died on the spot".

Media reports indicate the men were taken to hospital where they were unable to be revived.

A number of Dasoul's former clubs came out on social media to post tributes, including Italian club Torres Sassari, which stated: "A tragic accident took away a loved one, Denis Andre Dasoul, who was only 34 years old.

"Denis served for Torres in 2010 and 2011 and we are reminded of the great human he was and his professional qualities. To his family we send our most heartfelt condolences from the Torres Sassari club."

Journalist Pascal Scime, a friend of Dasoul's, said the incident was a "tragedy" on Twitter.

"Denis was a marvellous person who lived every day like it was the last. He was always smiling and joking. A very nice guy. He was in Bali for holidays with his girlfriend," he said.