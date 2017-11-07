India won a shortened T20 decider by six runs to complete their second 2-1 series victory over New Zealand on their limited-overs tour.

The ODI series was won by that margin by the Indians and with the final T20 trimmed to just eight overs a side after steady rain earlier in the day and heavy showers over the preceding two days, New Zealand needed 68 to win and came up just short at 61 for six.

India's bowlers were outstanding on a gluey pitch on which the ball held up making shotmaking difficult.

New Zealand's batsmen managed just three fours and three sixes, with India managing just one extra four in their innings.

India's seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah conceded just 11 off the first two overs and had picked up two wickets by then, including in-form opener Colin Munro for just seven. That put New Zealand behind the eight-ball from early in the chase.

New Zealand's batsmen struggled to make much headway. Captain Kane Williamson was run out by a direct hit from Hardik Pandya running to the non-strikers end.

Glenn Phillips briefly threatened in getting to 11 before holing out to deep mid wicket, while Colin de Grandhomme, after one flat six which whistled over the boundary, finished on 17 off 10 balls.

New Zealand needed 32 off the last three overs and 19 off the last bowled by Pandya.

De Grandhomme's second six of the innings, lifting Pandya over mid wicket, off the third ball left New Zealand needing 12 off the last threes, but the bowler held his nerve.

Batting was a battle for India as they fought their way to 67 for five.

They managed just four fours and three sixes in their eight overs, the most notable contributions coming from captain Virat Kohli (13 off six balls), Manish Pandey (17 off 11) and Pandya (14 not out off 10).

The pitch was tacky and green, spinner Mitchell Santner's first ball gripping, turning and taking a chunk of turf out of the pitch.

Trent Boult found swing and bowled impressively; Tim Southee made heavy use of his slower ball and nabbed two wickets, but legspinner Ish Sodhi struggled with his control, and cost 23 while picking up two wickets.

The ball seemed to follow Santner in the field.

He took the first two catches off consecutive Southee deliveries in the second over, a skier to point followed by a fine low grab running in at deep square leg to remove Rohit Sharma.

But Santner's most spectacular piece of work came at long on when he dived to his right to knock up a ball to team mate de Grandhomme to dismiss Pandey in the final over.

The 50,000 crowd in a flash new stadium deserved to see some cricket, even if eight overs a side is a hit or miss event. But it turned out to be a mini-thriller.