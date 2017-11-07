The Melbourne Cup has not failed to live up to its reputation for drunken debauchery, with revellers flashing their undies, falling over and brawling on the grass.

Three people were evicted for bad behaviour and two were arrested for drunkenness, while security guards removed four other intoxicated patrons.

Police arrested a woman for assaulting an anti-racing protester outside the ground and are searching for two other women linked to the assault.

Separately, a Manus Island activist was arrested for parking a car on the train tracks, while another two scaled a crane to hang a banner.

Advertisement

But it was the silly behaviour that really caught the eye, with racegoers body-slamming, rolling on the ground and giving each other piggy-backs.

Plenty of tired women ditched their heels, while a handful of men decided arm wrestles and fights were a good idea.

Melbourne Cup fans enjoy the event. Photo / AAP Melbourne Cup fans enjoy the event. Photo / AAP

Racegoers enjoying the end of day at the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP Racegoers enjoying the end of day at the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP

Racegoers enjoying the end of day at the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP Racegoers enjoying the end of day at the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP

One young man in a blue suit and purple tie was seen looking alarmed as he writhed on the grass while his mates sat and watched the entertainment.

A male friend then joined him in a horizontal embrace, knocking over a bin and evoking memories of last year's infamous wheelie bin-riding Kiwi in the process.

Racegoers get into a fight after the running of the Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP Racegoers get into a fight after the running of the Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP

Racegoers enjoying the end of day at the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP Racegoers enjoying the end of day at the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP

Racegoers get into a fight after the running of the Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP Racegoers get into a fight after the running of the Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP

Racegoers enjoying the end of day at the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP Racegoers enjoying the end of day at the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP

Racegoers get into a fight after the running of the Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP Racegoers get into a fight after the running of the Melbourne Cup. Photo / AAP

Racegoers are seen after the running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. Photo / AAP Racegoers are seen after the running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. Photo / AAP

A woman in a dress, heels and perfect curls had chosen a patch of concrete as her seat, while a number of tired and emotional racegoers had simply curled up and fallen asleep.

Other revellers held cans aloft as they celebrated their winning bets. But Kamahl Barhoush, of Ascot Vale, was forced to wear a wooden spoon hat that spelled out "Loser".

And it wasn't just those in general admission misbehaving, with international model Lara Stone spotted sitting on a packing crate wearing slides, with a cigarette and champagne in hand. Paris Jackson crouched in front of her, millinery discarded and her hair messily tied up.