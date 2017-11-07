All Black Israel Dagg swapped out the rugby kit and picked up a golf club at Eden Park today to take part in the G9 Golf tournament.

The star player was one of hundreds of Kiwis to tee off in the tournament, which started last week. It was the first opportunity golfers had ever had to hit out at Eden Park.

Dagg took to Instagram on Monday evening, saying while he'd been "lucky" to kick rugby balls around the park, he "never thought [he'd] be able to play 9 holes golf around it".

I’ve been lucky enough to kick rugby balls around eden park but never thought i would be able to play 9 holes golf 🏌️ 👌👌 unreal experience thanks @nz_golf and @edenparknz #hacker #asbG9 A post shared by israel akuhata dagg (@izzy_dagg) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:27pm PST

Another sporting great who took part in the event was former New Zealand Hockey player Gemma McCaw.

Advertisement

Former New Zealand Hockey player Gemma McCaw joins a group of friends at Eden Park in Auckland. PHOTO / Greg Bowker Former New Zealand Hockey player Gemma McCaw joins a group of friends at Eden Park in Auckland. PHOTO / Greg Bowker

McCaw was joined by a group of friends, who also took part in the event.