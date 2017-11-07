All Black Israel Dagg swapped out the rugby kit and picked up a golf club at Eden Park today to take part in the G9 Golf tournament.
The star player was one of hundreds of Kiwis to tee off in the tournament, which started last week. It was the first opportunity golfers had ever had to hit out at Eden Park.
Dagg took to Instagram on Monday evening, saying while he'd been "lucky" to kick rugby balls around the park, he "never thought [he'd] be able to play 9 holes golf around it".
Another sporting great who took part in the event was former New Zealand Hockey player Gemma McCaw.
Advertisement
McCaw was joined by a group of friends, who also took part in the event.