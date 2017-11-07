It's all over.

2017's Melbourne Cup has come to a close with Rekindling taking the win after starting the race at $17 odds.

Rekindling, who was ridden by two-time Cup winner Corey Brown, placed ahead of Johannes Vermeer [second] and Max Dynamite [third].

"I'm speechless, it's a dream to even come out and race here - and to do it again, I'm lost for words," Brown said after the race.

The four-year-old horse was the youngest in this year's race.

Race favourite Marmelo came in at $7, prompting one punter to place a massive $30,000 on the English-born horse to take the Cup. Marmelo finished a disappointing ninth.

A last-minute plunge saw 2016 winner Almandin drop from $9 to $7 in the waning minutes before approaching the start line.

Here are all the biggest bets from a massive day of betting on the race that stopped the nation.

'I'M IN SHOCK': LUCKY WINNER SNAGS $1 MILLION

A TAB customer scored the most improbable win of Melbourne Cup day after he turned a $5 punt into seven figures.

The man, who only wanted to be known as Dominic, from Mill Park in Victoria, entered a promotion which saw any TAB account customers who placed a bet on races 1 to 4 at Flemington entered into a draw.

After becoming the lucky customer to have his name drawn, Dominic was asked to pick the winner of the Melbourne Cup. If his selection won, he'd win $1 million.

Dominic selected Rekindling and sat back at home to watch his dream unfold.

"I started the day working so I never could have imagined this," he said. "I was laying on the couch about to have a few bets when I got the call that I won the draw. I was actually home alone so I had to call a few mates who rushed over to watch with me."

Dominic's entered the draw with a $5 each way bet on Land of Plenty in race three, which ran second. He said it was hard to describe his emotions after securing the life-changing

haul.

"I was just numb. It's a surreal feeling and I'm still in shock ... I never could have imagined this," he said.

PUNTER LANDS $150,000

One lucky punter has come away with $151,255 from a $50 boxed trifecta

Another punter with the online bookmaker placed a $33 boxed trifecta for a return of $100,433.

One punter actually picked the trifecta straight up, placing $20 to win $60,502.

The victor Rekindling immediately shot to the $21 favourite for 2018's race.

"Hats off to those punters, Rekindling was an unlikely hero but no doubt they'll celebrate their wins for a long time to come," sportsbet.com.au's Will Byrne said.

NOTABLE BETS ON REKINDLING

- $3,000 at $16 [to collect $48,000]

- $2,500 at $17 [to collect $42,500]

- $2,000 at $16 [to collect $32,000]

- $2,000 at $15 [to collect $30,000]

- $1,550 at $16 [to collect $24,800]

- $1,500 at $15 [to collect $22,500]

- $1,500 at $13 [to collect $19,500]

- $1,500 at $12 [to collect $18,000]

- $500 at $51 [to collect $25,500]

- $350 at $51 [to collect $17,850]

TAB'S BIGGEST FLOPS

Johannes Vermeer - $10,000 at $11

Wall Of Fire - $3,000 x $1,000 each way at $12/$4.25

Humidor - $2,000 each way at $11/$4

Almandin - $10,000 x $5,000 at $9/$3.15, $2,000 at $9, $3,000 at $9, $5,500 at $8.50, $4,000 at $8.50

Marmelo - $10,000 at $7.50

Big Duke - $1,000 each way at $21/$5.90 + $1,000 each way at $21/$6.35

Gallante - $2,000 at $71

Max Dynamite - $10,000 at $17

Libran - $5,000 at $61