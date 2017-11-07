Rekindling has won the 157th running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington by a head from Johannes Vermeer.

The British horse took over the lead of the race with less than 100 metres to run and jockey Corey Brown powered it home to claim his second Melbourne Cup, edging the

Max Dynamite was third.

Joseph O'Brien was the winning trainer beating out his father who had Johannes Vermeer.

First

22. REKINDLING - Trainer: Joseph O'Brien, jockey: Corey Brown

"I can't believe it," jockey Corey Brown said. "Oh honestly, I chased the ride about six weeks ago and with a light weight (thinking I was) a big chance to get on him.

"I can't believe it. I have been back here from overseas about nine months and slowly and surely getting back to where I was. Mate, again I can't believe it."

Winning owner Lloyd Williams was thrilled.

"An absolute dream. I am so thrilled," he said. "It is terribly exciting. I can't put it into words to be perfectly honest.

"Just to do it with this 23-year-old (trainer Joseph O'Brien). He has been taking the world on. I thought that this horse had some chance and I thought that his run in the Ledger was good and his three-year-old form over there has been very good in the Doncaster Cup."

Second

7. JOHANNES VERMEER - Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, jockey: Ben Melham

Third

9. MAX DYNAMITE - Trainer: Willie Mullins, jockey: Zac Purton

Fourth

13. BIG DUKE - Trainer: Darren Weir, jockey: Blake Avdulla

-More to come