Chaos is unfolding at the Melbourne Cup with a man arrested on the train tracks and protesters scaling a crane to hang a banner over the racetrack.

Police detained the man close to a parked car blocking trains to Flemington, according to 7 News.

Meanwhile, two female demonstrators climbed a crane to hang an "Evacuate Manus" banner over the crowd watching the race that stops a nation.

Protesters have scaled a huge crane here at Flemington.



They are protesting the situation on Manus Island.



(Pic: Channel 7) pic.twitter.com/y29610l6A1 — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) November 7, 2017

A second protest has disrupted trains to and from Flemington >> https://t.co/xI9oZrHrfc



(Pic: 7 News) pic.twitter.com/Zf8JsE3d6a — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) November 7, 2017

The group Whistleblowers, Activists & Citizens Alliance have taken responsibility for crane protest, sharing photos of the stunt on social media.

"2 women have climbed a crane at #melbournecup with a banner that reads 'SOS. Evacuate #Manus now' #justice4refugees," wrote WACA on Twitter.

Victoria Police told news.com.au the situation was unfolding and they will make a statement shortly.