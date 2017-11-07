Chaos is unfolding at the Melbourne Cup with a man arrested on the train tracks and protesters scaling a crane to hang a banner over the racetrack.

Police detained the man close to a parked car blocking trains to Flemington, according to 7 News.

Meanwhile, two female demonstrators climbed a crane to hang an "Evacuate Manus" banner over the crowd watching the race that stops a nation.

The group Whistleblowers, Activists & Citizens Alliance have taken responsibility for crane protest, sharing photos of the stunt on social media.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"2 women have climbed a crane at #melbournecup with a banner that reads 'SOS. Evacuate #Manus now' #justice4refugees," wrote WACA on Twitter.

Victoria Police told news.com.au the situation was unfolding and they will make a statement shortly.

Related articles:

SPORT

Star jockey's 'horrible' Cup fall

7 Nov, 2017 3:42pm
Quick Read
LIFESTYLE

Best dressed: Melbourne Cup Day

7 Nov, 2017 1:44pm
2 minutes to read
SPORT

Live: Rekindling wins Melbourne Cup

7 Nov, 2017 11:16am
9 minutes to read
SPORT

The horse you'll want to win the Melbourne Cup

7 Nov, 2017 6:29am
2 minutes to read