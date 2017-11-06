Football fans are being asked to turn Wellington's Westpac Stadium into a sea of white on Saturday, when New Zealand take on Peru in the first leg of the intercontinental playoff for World Cup qualification.

All Whites supporters group White Noise say it as the most important football game of the last four years.

White Noise's Tracey Hodge has asked fans to create a 'White Out' in in Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

"Seeing the entire stadium turn from its iconic yellow to white for the past two intercontinental playoffs was amazing," she said. "It would be great to see a sea of white again.

"Get a boiler-suit, hunt out the wedding dress, play doctor for the night, reuse the ghost costume from Halloween, heck - paint yourself white! It doesn't matter what, it just matters that it's white."

Yesterday we asked you to bring the colour and the noise. To help with the latter, here's some nifty tunes to belt out. Get involved. pic.twitter.com/uiCD1bmrmi — White Noise (@YellowFever_NZ) November 6, 2017

Another White Noise spokesperson, Dave Richardson, said with a record crowd expected, it was a real opportunity for 2017 to become the new standard for sporting atmosphere and passion in this country.

All Whites fans during their Fifa World Cup Brazil qualifier loss to Mexico played at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell All Whites fans during their Fifa World Cup Brazil qualifier loss to Mexico played at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"We all have strong memories of that Bahrain game in 2009. It was a perfect mix of colour, noise and of course the result.

"It's rare we get chances like this on home soil so we need to make it count and give the team the best support we can."

Richardson said they want everyone joining in, not just those seated in the White Noise fan zone.

All Whites fans before the New Zealand against Paraguay match at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa. Photo / Brett Phibbs. All Whites fans before the New Zealand against Paraguay match at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

"New Zealand Football, Ticketek and Westpac Stadium have done a fantastic job at concentrating the active support.

"However the beauty of that Bahrain game was the rest of the stadium joining in. From aisle one to thirty-six.

"Leave your inhibitions at the gate and become part of the occasion. Scream. Shout. Sing. It all counts".

Richardson said fans need to bring the passion and colour to Westpac Stadium to support the All Whites and get them home once again.

"A spot at the World Cup next year could depend on it".