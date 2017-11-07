Follow live updates of the third Twenty20 between the Black Caps and India.

In the series opener, India's 202 for three was the highest total in five T20Is at the Delhi venue; New Zealand fizzled out to 149 for eight, incurring their first loss to India from six completed internationals in the format.

Three catches went down, at an opportunity cost of 154 runs.

A record Indian T20I opening partnership of 158 resulted between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, eclipsing the country's previous best of 136 for the first wicket set by Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag against England at Durban in 2007.

Dhawan secured his highest T20I score of 80 off 52 balls. He was dropped on eight by Mitchell Santner at cover point in the second over, delivered by Trent Boult.

Sharma made 80 from 55 balls. He was dropped on 16 by Tim Southee at wide long off in the seventh over, from the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme.

Captain Virat Kohli wasted no time racing to 26 off 11 balls. He was dropped on eight by a diving Martin Guptill at deep mid-wicket to finish the 18th over, bowled by de Grandhomme.

In the second T20 Colin Munro scored a century to lead New Zealand to an easy win.

The performances of Munro and Ish Sodhi in New Zealand's 40-run Twenty20 victory over India in Rajkot showed the value in persevering with them at international level.

Both have been on the periphery of the Black Caps for years. Their contributions to level the current series demonstrated an ability to deliver match-winning performances.