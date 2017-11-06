He may be one of the greatest tennis players ever, but that hasn't earned Rafael Nadal instant recognition with everyone.

Preparing for the Paris Masters, Nadal was making his way through the facilities in the Parisian neighbourhood of Bercy as he made his way for a practice session on one of the outside courts.

The 31-year-old eventually came across a security guard, who was protecting the entrance to the practice court Nadal was heading for.

Expecting to stroll through free of problems, Nadal was stopped by the member of security as he asked for ID from the 16-time Grand Slam winner.

- Who are you ?

- Rafael Nadal



🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/6NWhrzWnCs — Victor Sauvage (@Victor_Sauvage) November 5, 2017

"I don't have it here," Nadal said as he tried to make his way past the security guard.

"Who are you?" the guard asks, to which the tennis great simply replies: "Rafael Nadal."

It is here when the guard finally recognises who he's preventing from letting in, before stepping aside to let the Spaniard through.

The World No. 1 pulled out of the Paris Masters with a knee injury on Friday, which could potentially rule him out of the World Tour Finals in London later this month.

"Yesterday (Thursday), the pain was very strong but it was not the moment to stop," he told a press conference.

"I had treatment last night to try and be able to play today... But unfortunately it was impossible for me to return to the court in the same condition as last night. It is a sad day for me."