The Peru national football side have landed in Auckland as they attempt to qualify for their first FIFA World Cup since 1982.

Peru clash with the All Whites in the first leg of their World Cup playoff in Wellington on Saturday.

La Blanquirroja departed Lima on a direct chartered flight at 12:30am yesterday Peru time (6pm NZT), and arrived at Auckland airport at 8:30am.

More than 60 television, radio, press and production journalists are on the flight, as well as the large army of sponsors and the massive contingent of players, staff and officials.

The Peruvian side took to Twitter shortly before take off as they prepared for the 14-and-a-half hour journey.

Peru will be based in Auckland until Friday, when they will take the one-hour venture south to Wellington, where they will take on the All Whites in the first leg of their World Cup play-off late on Saturday afternoon.

Mystery surrounds most of the Peruvian plans, as they have been understandably reluctant to divulge much of their schedule while in this country.

All of their movements will be accompanied by tight security, which underline the high stakes of what will unfold over the next 11 days.

Peru will be staying in a central Auckland hotel, but have requested two entire floors to themselves and no public access to any of their team or dining areas.

They have canvassed training venues in West Auckland and on the North Shore, with the priority of a secluded, private venue.

It's understood that all of their training sessions will be closed to the media and general public across the week.

The Peru Football Federation also informed New Zealand Football that they would not be doing any media sessions ahead of Saturday's game, but have since had to relent.

FIFA regulations state that each team must do a least one media and interview session the day before an international match, but the South American team were reluctant to do so, pointing out that they had to travel on the same day.

However, NZF have held firm and Peru will conduct a media session in Wellington on Friday afternoon.