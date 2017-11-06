Call it quintessential France. As the All Blacks get settled in central Paris, their opposition appears in a shambolic state.

Local newspaper L'Equipe have just kicked off a timely three-day series entitled "first fruit of a downfall" - an exposé on the decline of French rugby, one that has seen them slip to eighth in the world.

This comes two weeks after the same publication ran a headline piece about the "state of emergency" facing French rugby.

Two years ago Guy Noves arrived at the helm of the national team after winning 10 French championships and four European titles with Toulouse.

Advertisement

Now the 63-year-old, the most experienced French coach in history, is heading exactly the same way as predecessors Philippe Saint-Andre and Marc Lièvremont, the controversial coach whose team came within one point of upsetting the All Blacks in the 2011 World Cup final.

France are unbeaten in two games at home this year but that is about where positivity ends. Victories against Scotland and Italy and a bizarre win over Wales, in a match which went 100-plus minutes, have been overshadowed by seven defeats in 2017.

Noves, dubbed "gypsy" for his Spanish linage, has fashioned a 39 per cent (7/18) record. Despite naming a squad hit by 16 injuries, he remains under pressure to pull off something magical against the All Blacks.

To make matters worse, Noves is said to be having private clashes with former French coach turned president Bernard Laporte, the man who this week blasted World Rugby over its recommendation that South Africa hosts the 2023 World Cup.

During the 3-0 series defeat in South Africa in June, Laporte's interfering went as far as the changing rooms.

Clearly, many issues eat away at the French game but problems can be traced back to the dawn of professionalism, when former president Bernard Lapasset failed to show strong leadership and attempt to organise a unified system that would ultimately benefit the national team.

Since then, things have got progressively worse. Top 14 clubs are now all powerful, many steered by multi-millionaires who hold no genuine care for the international game.

France has over 540,000 registered players and, yet, with virtually no alignment between clubs and the national team, development is a constant challenge.

French clubs are more than happy to dish out millions for foreign talent. Aaron Cruden, Charlie Faumuina, Victor Vito, named French player of the year, and Malakai Fekitoa are recent examples. But many average players are also recruited. All block pathways for local talent.

For a long time a generation of world-class loose forwards carried this team - none more so than inspirational captain Thierry Dusautoir. This week, Louis Picamoles must do likewise from No 8.

France used to produce sensational backs to complement their traditionally physical, rugged pack. But other than midfielder Wesley Fofana, missing through injury this week, they have not promoted anyone in the ilk of Jean-Luc Sadourny, Christophe Dominici, Émile Ntamack, Philippe Sella or Yannick Jauzion.

Noves has been forced to go back to big but lumbering midfielder Mathieu Bastareaud, and with preferred first five-eighth Camille Lopez out with ligament damage, Francois Trinh-Duc is expected to continue the revolving door at 9/10. Anthony Belleau is the other option but he comes from Toulon, the same club as Trinh-Duc.

France are often touted as the All Blacks' nemesis. But how much longer can they dine out on World Cup upsets, particularly after the thrashing they received in the Cardiff quarterfinal two years ago?

Since 2008, France have a 44 per cent (23/52) win ratio. They've lost 17 of the past 19 against the All Blacks, and last beat them here in 1973.

When emotionally invested, they are capable. But whatever happens this weekend they seem condemned to one shot at success, rather than any sustained consistency.

That's what the All Blacks will prepare for; one occasion the stars align and the French click.

"Looking back at that test last year we had to really dig down to our depths to win that test," All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett said. "The French on their day, they'll beat anyone, so we're expecting the very best from them this week."