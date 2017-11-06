If Tiberian wins the $6.2 million Melbourne Cup, there's a good chance breeders won't be rushing to follow his bloodlines.

The French galloper is the son of Tiberius Caesar, a ­teaser pony who spends his days at stud stimulating mares before a stallion comes to serve them.

Tiberius Caesar's owners wanted to reward him for all his hard work and allowed him to serve a mare called Toamasina.

The result was Tiberian.

Now the six-year-old has a chance to become the most unlikely Melbourne Cup winner in the race's 157-year history. And make no mistake, Tiberian is a serious contender.

Tiberian has won six of his 17 starts, including his past two in Group company in France. His form lines suggest he could be the best roughie in the race.

Talismanic won the US Breeders' Cup (2400m) turf race on Sunday.

Tiberian defeated Talismanic twice earlier this year over 2400m by a combined four lengths.

Talismanic then came out and defeated Tuesday's Melbourne Cup favourite Marmelo by a length over 2800m in July.

That form line alone suggests Tiberian could well be the forgotten horse in this year's race at $26 and his jockey Olivier Peslier agrees.

Tiberian will jump from barrier 22 but Peslier has come up with a top-secret plan to overcome the wide draw.

"I don't tell you exactly my plan because maybe someone is watching me but the horse is well," Peslier said with a smile. "We have had a nice summer. He has arrived in good form."

Peslier will be unknown to most Australian racing fans but he has won many big races overseas and is looking forward to going into battle against champion jockey Frankie Dettori (Almandin) again in the Cup today.

"This year (Dettori) won the Arc (for the fifth time) and I've won four," Peslier said.

"So he beat me this year, so I said 'see you next year for the Arc'.

"(But first) the Melbourne Cup we (compete against each other again)."

Tiberian's past two wins in France have both been over 2500m but trainer Alain ­Couetil is not concerned about Tiberian staying a strong two miles today.

"I don't think the distance will be a problem because as a three-year-old he finished second in the Prix Chaudenay behind Vazirabad (over 3000m)," Couetil said.