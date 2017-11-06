New Zealand Football has declined to comment on a statement from the New Zealand Professional Footballers Association around a new collective bargaining initiative which seeks equal conditions for male and female footballers from this country.

If negotiated, it will be the first agreement of its kind for a football body in the world.



"This is a major moment for football in New Zealand" said fomer Football Fern Sarah Gregorius. "It is a world first - and an opportunity for New Zealand once again to lead the way in securing equal rights for women."

Bargaining for the new agreement will be undertaken by the NZPFA, the union which represents both the All Whites and the Football Ferns.

The agreement seeks disclosure of New Zealand Football's plans for the development of the women's game under the FIFA Forward programme, and agreement about how to use this initiative for the benefit for women footballers in New Zealand.

Perhaps most importantly, the NZPFA is also trying to gain equal travel benefits for Football Ferns who are required to travel to New Zealand to play for their country.

Since the start of this current window the All Whites are entitled to business class flights for any travel that exceeds five hours, when they are representing their country.

It's understood the Football Ferns don't have a similar arrangement.

All Whites' striker Chris Wood confirmed the male players' commitment to the goal sought to be achieved through bargaining.

"My sister Chelsey also played for New Zealand," said Wood in a statement. "She went to two Under 20 World Cups, and is one of the best players of her generation.

"The road for her to success was so much harder because she was a woman - playing in a part of the game which isn't as highly regarded, or supported, as it should be. What we are trying to do is just a small step. But it might just cause a ripple that people sit up and notice - and all the lads are 100% behind that."

"I think it's important to understand what we are asking for" added NZPFA Chairman Harry Ngata. "We are not asking New Zealand Football to extend beyond its means or to suddenly be responsible for playing all our players a living wage: it's about dignity, and respect.

"Our Football Ferns should be given the same opportunities to succeed as our men - and they should be recognised for their contributions to football in our country. That means supporting their development, being respectful of their need to work and study, and inviting them to banner events like the football dinners and major games."

NZF CEO Andy Martin was unavailable to comment on the negotiations yesterday, with an NZF spokeman saying that "such employment related negotiations are always a private matter."​