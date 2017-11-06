The build up to next year's All Blacks vs England test could send some of us over the edge.

The team had been on the ground in London for barely four hours before stand-in captain Beauden Barrett, nine minutes into his new role, was asked whether he was disappointed about not playing England this year.

The English journalist wanted to know whether the gap between the two teams was closing.

Two days later it was halfback Aaron Smith parrying a similar question by pointing out that the next test between the two sides was a year away and that meantime the All Blacks had some big tests on this tour to worry about.

The headline the next day: "AARON SMITH GEARING UP FOR CRUNCH TIE WHEN NEW ZEALAND FINALLY FACE ENGLAND NEXT YEAR".

Each day, a variation of the same question was put forward ... until Thursday when All Black coach Steve Hansen got amongst it.

He shot down an inquiry about "making a statement to England in their own backyard" with sniper-like precision.

Make no mistake, if the All Blacks and England can maintain winning ways to remain the top two teams in the rankings, the test will be a very special occasion.

But as I contemplate what will be written and said between now and that time - a mere 370 days away - the words of Jon Stewart's epic farewell speech as he departed The Daily Show echo in my mind.

If you're not familiar with it, the final two sentences of his glorious oration gives you a good hint are to what I'm driving at - "The best defence against bull***t is vigilance. So, if you smell something, say something"

[===]

Question: Does anyone else get the feeling that the decision on who hosts the 2023 Rugby World Cup 2023 will be decided in a court room?

[===]

How refreshing was it to see a Man of the Match award go to someone who wasn't on the winning team.

For me, Barbarians flanker Kwagga Smith was hands down the best player on the hallowed turf of Twickenham yesterday morning and his relentless involvement was deservedly recognised post match.

There seems to be an unnecessary compulsion that these types of awards must go to someone on the winning team.

How Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx wasn't the man of the match in Cape Town a month ago is another example; one that will perplex and infuriate me for a long time to come.

It stands to reason that in most cases in most team sports, the player of the day or most valuable player will come from the victorious side.

But there are occasions where a performance is too compelling to ignore even in defeat.

Good on whoever made that choice at Twickenham because it was bang on.

Nigel Yalden is on tour with the All Blacks thanks to Air New Zealand.