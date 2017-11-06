Police have charged a 30-year-old nurse with felony battery on a police officer for her part in a videotaped altercation with a detective at a University of Miami football game.

Police said Bridget Freitas slapped an officer while being carried out during Miami's win Saturday over Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium.

The officer then hits her in the face with his fist. His full name has not been released.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in an email Sunday that the department is examining the video to make sure proper procedures were followed.

A video posted on Twitter shows three officers carrying Freitas, who is wearing a Miami jersey. Freitas flails at one officer and misses, then slaps him in the face. The officer then hits her in the face with his fist.

Jail records do not show Freitas being held Sunday afternoon. She did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The Miami Herald has identified Miami-Dade police detective Douglas Ross is the man who allegedly threw a punch at Freitas.

The newspaper also reports Police union president John Rivera has claimed the footage appears to show that Ross took justified action in responding to Freitas' alleged attack.

"All he did was react to her actions," Rivera said.

The arrest report of the incident also appears to support the action taken by Ross.

"Upon lifting (Freitas), (Freitas) swung and struck (Det. Ross) in the face while attempting to get away, causing this Det. (Ross) to strike (Freitas) in the face to gain compliance and control," the report states.

Miami-Dade police issued a statement on Monday morning (AEDT) confirming the incident is being reviewed by supervisory personnel.

"Promoting a safe and secure environment during any special event is our primary concern," the statement read.

"After responding to a disturbance, the person in the video was being removed from the event by our officers for being disorderly. She was subsequently arrested for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Disorderly Conduct/Breach of the peace.

"Supervisory personnel are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to ensure compliance with our policies and procedures."