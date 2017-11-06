Some things we know for sure after Deontay Wilder pummeled Bermane Stiverne into the Brooklyn canvas yesterday. The American punches hard (and straight, occasionally), and he wants to aim his twin cannons at Anthony Joshua. "No more dodging, no excuses," he said.

But when will that fight happen? And where does that leave Joseph Parker, the New Zealander in possession of the WBO world heavyweight title?

The short answer to the first question is - possibly in the middle of next year. Joshua, the IBF and WBA world heavyweight champion, will want to fight Wilder on home soil which means a big outdoor stadium in the middle of the United Kingdom summer - think Wembley Stadium in July or August.

Parker's promoter Eddie Hearn wants Joshua to fight three times next year and the first fight, possibly in February, could happen abroad - in the United States or even the Middle East (he knows he can't keep milking Joshua's British fans).

Hearn has mentioned Parker getting his opportunity then, but only through the media. No negotiations have been held with Parker's promoter David Higgins, apart from an email after the Kiwi's victory over Hughie Fury in Manchester which read: "Let's make the fight."

Money is the issue of course. Hearn denies offering Parker 20 per cent of a Joshua purse, but there is little doubt he is trying to lowball him, and in the meantime Higgins is lining up one or two voluntary defences in order to provide lucrative options for his man.

Higgins said today that he was doing "due diligence" on a "reasonable option" for Parker's next opponent, and that an announcement is imminent.

The major problem with Parker's position is that his profile is far lower than that of Joshua and Wilder, the WBC champion, and therefore any fight he is involved in will in theory generate less revenue.

Wilder's promoter Lou DiBella said: "Joe Parker - is that a defining fight? I don't know [but] it is a unification fight. But really, the fight that turns Deontay Wilder into the kind of star that he wants to be is Anthony Joshua."

Parker wants to fight either man and believes he has the tools to beat them. Certainly, his reputation should have been boosted after Carlos Takam, a man he beat by decision last year, recently took Joshua 10 rounds despite having little time to prepare, and there is no doubt Parker would put pressure on Wilder (the only way to beat him).

Joshua looked big and slow against Takam before stopping him in Cardiff with the help of referee Phil Edwards and while Wilder looked extremely impressive against Stiverne - winning with a first-round knockout - his Haiti-born opponent appeared catatonic on his way to the ring, a state he remained in once the first bell rang.

Wilder's jab found its mark from the start, but his best punch of the night was his straight right hand which put Stiverne on his back the first time.

Wilder v Joshua is the heavyweight fight the boxing world wants to see, and that demand could force Hearn and Joshua to do business with DiBella and Wilder, and the American's manager Al Haymon.

If not, Parker is poised to take advantage, but even as the owner of one of the four recognised world heavyweight belts, getting Hearn or DiBella to the negotiating table, and then making a deal, will not be straightforward.