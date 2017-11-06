'Keep your eyes on the ball' will be the message drilled into the mind of Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner after he nearly cost his side a goal due to a lapse in concentration yesterday (NZT).

Playing against Borussia Monchengladbach in their 11th match of the Bundesliga season, the 23-year-old stopper slowed play down after receiving a pass from one of his defenders deep inside his own penalty area.

Zentner looked up to scan the field of play to assess which teammates were available to pass to, but failed to see that the ball had rolled backwards from where he had stopped it.

Without realising his blunder, Zentner confused the penalty spot for the ball and took a huge air swing at the pitch after finding an open teammate.

After not connecting with the ball, the former Germany under-17 representative frantically tidied up his mistake, beating Monchengladbach captain Lars Stindl to the ball.

Zentner's teammates eventually spared the blushes of their goalkeeper, with one of his defenders eventually booting the ball into touch.

"The ball was passed back to me with a bit of backspin," Zentner said after the match.

"In the corner of my eye, I could see something white and I thought it was the ball -- but it was the penalty spot and the ball was somewhere else.

"I went to play a pass into the centre but I didn't make contact with the ball, and then I realised it wasn't even there."

Mainz went on to salvage a 1-1 draw, leaving them in 13th spot on 12 points.