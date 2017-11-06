Kiwi Richie Stanaway will race fulltime in the Supercars Championship next year - but everyone is just awaiting confirmation of exactly how that will happen.

The former GP2 race winner impressed in two seasons running as a Pirtek Endurance Cup co-driver, including a break-through win at the Sandown 500 this year, and is set to join Prodrive Racing with a fulltime drive in 2018.

While his part of the equation is known to be done, the hold-up is the flow-on effect of him joining for Ford outfit. Rules state that a team cannot run more than four cars and PRA currently has all four of their 2017 drivers locked in for next season. Chaz Mostert, Mark Winterbottom, Cam Waters and Jason Bright have contracts to run fulltime in 2018.

Where it gets complicated is that Bright owns his own Racing Entitlements Contract (REC) and has made it clear that he wishes to continue racing fulltime next year.

Advertisement

Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport owns two RECs and is known to be in discussions with PRA about getting Fords prepared by PRA for next season. Part of that deal could see Bright move his REC to LDM and run out of that garage, therefore allowing Prodrive to take on one of LDM's RECs for Stanaway.

Stanaway was at Pukekohe Park Raceway over the weekend as a spectator and confirmed he expects to be on the starting grid when the 2018 season begins on the streets of Adelaide.

"It's not a question of if, it's one of when we can make an announcement," he told Supercars.com.

"Obviously I can't say anything now, but I can definitely start thinking about [the Adelaide 500] and I'm really looking forward to it.

"Hopefully we'll have some news soon."