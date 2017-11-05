The Peru invasion is almost upon us - but it is going to be a clandestine mission.

The Peruvian team, together with a large contingent of officials, media and sponsors, will arrive in Auckland early on Tuesday morning, ahead of Saturday's Intercontinental world cup qualifying playoff in Wellington.

Peru, who are flying direct to Auckland on a chartered plane, are set to depart from Lima at around midnight Peru time.

More than 60 television, radio, press and production journalists will be on the flight, as well as the large army of sponsors and the massive contingent of players, staff and officials.

They are expected to arrive between 6am and 7am on Tuesday morning, with some of Auckland's small Peruvian population set to be in attendance.

Peru will be based in Auckland until Friday, before taking the short hop to the capital just before lunchtime.

Mystery surrounds most of the Peruvian plans, as they have been understandably reluctant to divulge much of their schedule while in this country.

All of their movements will be accompanied by tight security, which underline the high stakes of what will unfold over the next 11 days.

Peru are two games away from qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1982, and an expectant nation of more than 30 million people are on tenterhooks.

Peru will be staying in a central Auckland hotel, but have requested two entire floors to themselves and no public access to any of their team or dining areas.

They have canvassed training venues in West Auckland and on the North Shore, with the priority of a secluded, private venue.

It's understood that all of their training sessions will be closed to the media and general public across the week.

The Peru Football Federation also informed New Zealand Football that they would not be doing any media sessions ahead of Saturday's game, but have since had to relent.

Fifa regulations state that each team must do a least one media and interview session the day before an international match, but the South American team were reluctant to do so, pointing out that they had to travel on the same day (from Auckland to Wellington).

However NZF have held firm and Peru will conduct a media session in Wellington on Friday afternoon.