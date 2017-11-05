America's Cup and Olympic teammates Peter Burling and Blair Tuke are battling for the lead in the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Tuke's MAPFRE crew currently lead the latest leg which began from Lisbon overnight. Tuke is a trimmer and helmsman of the pre-race favourite. The 7,000 nautical mile leg, the second longest of the race, ends in Cape Town as the seven entries race south on the Atlantic Open.

Team Brunel and Burling, Team New Zealand's victorious America's Cup skipper, is just 3.2 nautical miles back in second place.

Team Brunel bounced back from a poor showing in the first leg by winning the in-port series in Lisbon yesterday.

Advertisement

Both Tuke and Burling are attempting the claim the triple crown of sailing - winning Olympic gold, the America's Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race.