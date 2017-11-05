Deontay Wilder has called out Anthony Joshua after his crushing first-round victory over a passive and disappointing Bermane Stiverne in New York today, a performance which looked spectacular but which won't unduly worry Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker.

American Wilder, the WBC world heavyweight champion, knocked down Stiverne three times in the first round at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn before the referee stepped in.

Wilder, swinging freely with both hands, showed plenty of his renowned power against a man who went 12 rounds against him two years ago for the world title, but this time Stiverne looked mentally beaten before the first bell.

He also appeared out of shape and refused to look at his tall and rangy opponent in the preamble. Once the fight started he connected with perhaps one jab - the rest of the time he resembled a static punching bag.

"Listen mate, I declare war upon you," Wilder said afterwards with regards to Englishman Joshua, the IBF and WBA champion who recently went 10 rounds with Carlos Takam. "I've been waiting for a long time, baby. I know I'm the champion, I know I'm the best. Are you up for the test?"

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn would prefer to pitch another of his heavyweights, Dillian Whyte, against Wilder before risking his prize asset Joshua, but Wilder gave that idea short shrift, saying: "A king don't chase a peasant - kings chase kings.

"If he don't give me that fight we've got other plans."

One of those could be 25-year-old Parker, the WBO world champion. With his win, Wilder extended his undefeated professional record to 39 victories, 38 by knockout. But the standard of his opponents has been consistently poor, and Parker will bring a hunger and pressure that few, other than perhaps Joshua, could provide.

He would also test the 32-year-old Wilder's chin, which has long been suspect.

Parker's promoters are set to announce his next opponent soon in a fight which could take place in February or March.