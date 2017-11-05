The Wallabies may not have touched the Bledisloe Cup since 2003 but they now have their hands on one of the strangest trophies in world rugby.

Australian skipper Michael Hooper was presented with a bizarre trophy following his side's victory over Japan in Yokohama on Saturday. The Wallabies won the test 63-20 with centre Tevita Kuridrani scoring a hat-trick.

After the match, Hooper was handed a large energy drink bottle as part of sponsor Taisho Pharmaceutical, an official sponsor of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Taisho make Japan's most popular energy drink Lipovitan D.

No doubt the trophy will go straight to the pool room at Wallabies HQ, next to the DHL Cup which they captured by beating the All Blacks in Hong Kong in 2010.