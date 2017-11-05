Now the festive match is out the way, the next three weeks will reveal whether the All Blacks have mastered the tricky art of peaking in November. This period has, in recent times at least, presented major hurdles.

In the last three northern tours, of their eight games played in Europe excluding Italy which always involves a romp, the All Blacks' average winning margin is just 7.8 points. Even the flaky French have proved difficult to overcome in Paris, with victories by just five and seven points in the last two encounters here.

This is exactly why precautions have been taken.

It could be the All Blacks careful management of players' workloads this year allows them to combat another long, taxing season. Or... it could be all for nothing.

The away section of the All Blacks' year has long required them to trek round the world multiple times; changing time zones on 10 occasions and, this year, play eight matches. While they opted to add on two extra games, it remains a brutal schedule.

Often at this precise time the All Blacks find many players hit the wall; physically and mentally. The same is true of Northern Hemisphere sides venturing south in June.

This year, with this window in mind, the All Blacks trialled a different approach by leaving senior members out of various games and specifically resting others from the trip to Argentina.

Kieran Read, Sonny Bill Williams, Dane Coles, Wyatt Crockett and Sam Whitelock were given last week at home to spend with families, only linking up with the squad the day before the opening tour match against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

When the All Blacks first-choice team returns for the French in Paris this week, there will be no excuses in regards to fatigue for any sub-par performances.

"I don't know if we've got them to peak yet but we're going to find out," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said. "I hope so otherwise we've wasted our time doing it.

"We've tried some different things. The guys are fresh and they're excited about this Northern Hemisphere tour. They know they've got a job on their hands. We probably haven't been as consistent with our rugby as we would like. The big boys will be back on the track this week and it's a big test."

The All Blacks made their way from London to Paris via the train not knowing what to expect from the French. Truth is nobody ever really does. In their final match of this tour last year the All Blacks emerged 24-19 in Paris. It was a case of hanging on after conceding 10 late points; France finishing much stronger.

"If they turn up to play they're a very good side. If they don't then they become vulnerable. They're working hard. I know there's a lot of pressure on their coaches at the moment to get some results so that'll make them dangerous."

Luke Romano, likely to start at lock alongside Whitelock with Brodie Retallick absent from this tour, last played the French three times in 2013. While results went to script in New Zealand, he recalls being knocked from pillar to post and expects another torrid battle from the French pack.

"You can't take anyone for granted these days. If you prepare for a weaker side you're going to have your pants pulled down," Romano said. "We go out there like we're playing the best team in the world."

This week also involves the All Blacks juggling multiple objectives, and a squad of 42 players. Many of those involved in the scratchy win over the Baabaas will start preparing for the mid-week match in Lyon against a French XV, which comes three days after the test.

Hansen expects those fringe players, who will be joined by Richie Mo'unga, Dominic Bird, Atu Moli, Mitchell Drummond and Dillon Hunt from the Baabaas, to improve.

"People don't understand just how tough it is when you first come into the All Blacks.

They always expect the result to be clinical and precise - as we do - but the reality is that's not the case sometimes particularly when you've got a young group. There's going to be inconsistencies," Hansen said.

"They're just like young children. Sometimes they behave really well and then all of a sudden out of nowhere they don't. You've just got be patient and take your time but I know for a fact we'll end up with some quality people and we'll have a good group to select from for 2019."