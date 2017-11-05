Waisake Naholo could not have asked for a better start to a big personal tour.

It is not a stretch to suggest this northern venture could be defining for Naholo. Through injuries and bad luck, prior to this tour Naholo had yet to mount a sustained case with the All Blacks.

He has consistently produced the goods for the Highlanders but, at the next level, chances have been limited and, when they have come, for various reasons Naholo hasn't really grabbed them.

There have been glimpses of his attacking prowess - performing strongly in Argentina this year - but, as yet, not a compelling portfolio to demand inclusion on the right wing.

Rieko Ioane could miss this week's test against the French in Paris after being struck down with mumps but such has been his form he has the left edge sown up, essentially leaving Naholo to push his case for the other.

Israel Dagg and Nehe Milner-Skudder were preferred over Naholo when fit, but with those two absent through injury, fate has finally turned.

Naholo now has the chance, potentially in all three tests against France, Scotland and Wales, to string a run of performances together that elevates his status.

Within himself, Naholo realises the significance of the opportunity. Suddenly he is a senior man in the back three, certainly when compared with Matt Duffie, David Havili and Seta Tamanivalu.

"The jersey is not promised to anyone I'm just trying to take the opportunities I get," Naholo said after the win over the Barbarians. "We've got the new boys come into the outside backs and Damian McKenzie wasn't playing today and he's a strong contender."

Naholo is quietly spoken; more a man who lets his actions do the talking. In that regard he shouted from the Twickenham rooftops that he wants to make the most of this period. In a disjoined display from the young All Blacks, Naholo was probably their best on the park.

He defended strongly; set up tries for TJ Perenara and Vaea Fifita through classy offloads - an often underrated skill of his. And he had to put on the afterburners to run down standout South African flanker Kwagga Smith.

"Wow he's fast. I was a bit worried there for a bit I thought he was going to beat me to the ball. I would have snapped the hamstrings if I had to go any faster.

"I felt like we were a bit all over the show. We didn't quite connect very well at the back anyway. The nerves got us and the Barbarians had a really good team out there. The leaders came in and talked to us about focusing on the next task.

"I would have loved to score a try but sometimes you just have to give those passes."

More performances like this and Dagg and Milner-Skudder may have work to do.