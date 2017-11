Kiwi drivers Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber have claimed the World Endurance Championship Manufacturers' and drivers title with a second placing at the penultimate race in Shanghai.

Teaming up with German Timo Bernhard at the Porsche team, Hartley and Bamber have secured the title with one round remaining.

Hartley now heads to Brazil where he will compete in the penultimate round of the Formula One season.