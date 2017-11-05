Kiwi Scott McLaughlin is vowing to take it to rival Jamie Whincup to try and claim a maiden Supercars Championship on the streets of Newcastle.

Whincup will take a 30-point championship lead into the season finale and will be aiming to complete a record seventh title.

But McLaughlin knows he is good on street circuits, the slate is wiped clean because no-one will have any prior data for the event's debut season and he has nothing to lose in the two-horse race.

"I don't think either party has got a significant advantage so that is making it even better for the final round," the Shell V-Power Ford driver said.

"It is hard to say if [the lack of prior knowledge about Newcastle] is a good thing for me or for whoever. I am excited about it - it brings back the old go-karting days where you didn't have any data and you just went out there and learned the track by yourself.

"I think looking at the layout - it is something we all haven't really seen before in a street circuit - on the beach - so I'm looking forward to it."

McLaughlin has proven to be one of the fastest drivers in the category in street circuits and is coming off a win at the most recent street race on the Gold Coast where he charged through the field to win from 13th.

"I love them and I am sure Jamie does and a few other guys do too.

"It is going to be a cracker round - well have a crack, skim some walls - it is going to be awesome."

While Whincup clearly holds an advantage in being and succeeding in similar situations to this on the way to winning his six titles, McLaughlin feels he has enough experience to be able to compete with the Red Bull Holden Racing driver.

"He knows what to do but I have been in battles like last year trying to get third in the championship and just having to beat one guy so I have a bit of an idea of what to do.

"At the end of the day I just have to beat him and we'll go there and be the chaser and enjoy it."