Silvia Brunotti has won the New Zealand Amateur Championship at just 14-years-old by beating the defending champion Rose Zheng in dominant fashion (7&6) at the Russley Golf Club this afternoon.



This victory launches Brunotti onto the golfing scene which has come at the same age as former world number one and superstar Lydia Ko.



Brunotti showed large similarities to our best female golfer of all time with her extremely calm and bubbly manor as she slowly dissected Zheng, showing no sign of nerves.



This win has a special feeling to it and one that we may look back on as her career evolves.



"I want to be like Lydia," said Brunotti who looks to be on the right track in doing so.



"Im over the moon, I know it doesnt look like it, but I am."



After being 1-down early in the fixture, Brunotti reclaimed the lead on the fourth hole to never give it up again. By the halfway stage she enjoyed a 3-up lead at lunch and as the day progressed the galleries realised that something special was happening.



The Westlake Girls High School pupil will remember her top 16 victory (round two) where she won the final four holes on the trot against Fuukha Higashi to progress and from there, she was unstoppable.



"I dont know how to explain the feeling, its so unreal and I didnt think I would get this far."



There is no time for celebrations as she continues her study regime with her first science exam tomorrow which will require some late-night cramming.



There have been many storylines throughout the New Zealand Amateur Championship, but one feels that this victory will be the most memorable of them all.



