Wellingtons leading amateur Daniel Hillier has won his second New Zealand Amateur Championship after defeating Canterburys Tom Parker 10up in the 36-hole final at the Russley Golf Club today.



Hillier is believed to be the first ever amateur to have won the event twice as a teenager, continuing to add to his impressive amateur resume this afternoon.



After spending the week billeted with Parker, Hillier put his friendship aside as he completely dominated the hometown favourite and was 7up through 18 holes.



Hillier had his fair share of luck this week, but he didnt give luck the chance to strike and was very satisfied with his efforts today.



"It feels amazing, its been one heck of a week and I managed to get some putts to drop in the final and that was the difference today.



"Tom was brilliant all week and it was awesome to go head to head with him at one of the biggest events.



"This certainly is one of the more special victories. To win it for the second time feels just as good if not better.



"It is a big step for me and I feel like my career is progressing nicely. If I can keep improving my game I may look to turn pro in a year or two and challenge myself at the next level."



Hillier now has won two New Zealand Amateur Championships as mentioned, the New Zealand U19 Stoke Play, two New Zealand Age Group Championships and the Harewood Open on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour. Hillier was also the leading amateur at the 2015 New Zealand Open in Queenstown and the Australia Juniors Champion in the same year which earnt him a ticket to the Emirates Australian Open.



It has been a big couple of weeks for Hillier after finishing leading amateur at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Wellington last week and it doesnt slow down. He flys to Malaysia overnight for the Nomura Cup, followed by the NSW Open and Australian Open qualifier to complete a huge run of events.



