Lydia Ko has claimed a fourth top-five finish in her last seven events after completing a consistent tournament at the LPGA Tour's Japan Classic.

Ko carded three rounds of 68 in the three-round event; good to finish a share of fifth alongside six others at 12-under par.

In a remarkably routine event, Ko once again only had one bogey in her round - but this time it was on her final hole, dropping her a spot on the leaderboard.

Previously, Ko had reeled off three birdies in her first four holes to shoot up the leaderboard, and added two more on the 11th and 12th to briefly move into third place.

However, the closing bogey saw her sign for another 68, finishing seven shots off the eventual champion, China's Shanshan Feng.

Feng defended her title by shooting a final round 68 to finish at 19-under, two shots clear of Japan's Ai Suzuki.

While Ko's title drought continues, she continues to show that she is back to her best, with today's result her seventh-consecutive top 25 finish.