Follow live updates from the second race at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint in Pukekohe.

The two championship protagonists are set to start from the front row for this afternoon's race. Championship leader Jamie Whincup has qualified fastest for the 200km race at Pukekohe Park Raceway. The Red Bull Holden Racing driver was narrowly faster than his Kiwi title rival Scott McLaughlin, who will start alongside him.

The Prodrive Racing Fords of Chaz Mostert and Mark Winterbottom will share the second row with teammate Cam Waters and Tim Slade on the third row.

Kiwis Shane van Gisbergen and Fabian Coulthard will start seventh and eighth respectively.

Advertisement

Whincup and McLaughlin are in a two-horse fight for the title although Coulthard, van Gisbergen and Mostert could all come into calculations should the leading two cars have a poor result.

Yesterday, van Gisbergen claimed a victory to move closer to the front of the championship fight.

Prodrive Racing Ford's Mark Winterbottom finished second while Coulthard's Shell V-Power Racing teammate Scott McLaughlin was third with Whincup fourth.

McLaughlin was satisfied with his day but disappointed he was held up behind the safety car after his second pit stop, which saw both he and Whincup fall behind van Gisbergen and Winterbottom.

"It was good for me. Anytime I am beating Jamie and not too far back from my other championship contenders is good," the 24-year-old said.

"I was pretty disappointed there wasn't a good fight there at the end of pit lane - I felt me and Jamie probably would have been a lot closer behind [van Gisbergen and Winterbottom]. There was absolute confusion there. There was an orange light and then a green light about 20 seconds later so they probably need to work on that."

Today's 70-lap race is set to start at 4.10pm.