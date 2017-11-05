A knock-out during a rugby game erased All Blacks fullback Ben Smith's memory that his wife was about to give birth to their second child.

Smith was concussed after a pre-season match in February and told the Woman's Weekly the knock was so serious it made him forget his wife Katie was due to have their second child three weeks later, Fairfax has reported.

Baby Walter Smith was born in March, joining his two-year-old sister Annabelle.

Katie Smith has a vivid recollection of how, after Ben regained his awareness that baby number two was on the way, she responded to his question about what they were going to do with two by saying, 'Mate, we haven't got long to figure it all out'."

"I couldn't believe it... it was like hearing it again for the first time," the Highlanders fullback told the Woman's Weekly.