The UFC makes its second visit to Madison Square Garden today in what promises to be the most jam-packed card of the year.

There isn't quite the glamour of Conor McGregor's history-making lightweight championship win at this arena last year, but the card is deep and filled with potentially explosive match-ups.

Georges St-Pierre was about as big a star as the sport had before Ronda Rousey and McGregor took it mainstream and he has the opportunity to become just the fourth dual weight champion in UFC history, joining McGregor, Randy Couture and BJ Penn.

The long-reigning welterweight king, who hasn't fought in four years, will try to add Michael Bisping's middleweight strap to his legendary haul.

Advertisement

But that's just one of three titles on the line - and there's plenty of other fun fights on the undercard.

Main Card

Georges St Pierre (26-2) defeated Michael Bisping (31-8) via submission (rear naked choke) - R3, 4:23

Georges St Pierre is back - and Michael Bisping might be done.

The UFC legend returned from a four-year absence to become just the fourth man to win titles in two divisions as he claimed the middleweight crown.

Bisping was choked unconscious after being felled by a heavy blow late in the third round. GSP pounced and after landing heavy ground and pound was able to apply a rear naked choke to his opponent as he attempted to scramble away.

What this means for both men's futures isn't immediately clear but Australia's Robert Whittaker is ready and waiting for the next shot at the title.

Fighting one of the greatest to ever to do it would be a dream come true for the 26-year-old former bricklayer who chose MMA over rugby league.

But let's enjoy the Canadian's return first.

Both fighters' faces were marked up in a bruising first round, which St Pierre edged with a late takedown.

He repeated the dose in the second by again taking Bisping to the floor, but the Count escaped quickly again and landed two solid right hands to fire back.

St Pierre shot for Bisping's legs earlier in the third as he looked to bank another round. But after two minutes of failing to do much damage the fighters returned to their feet and it was St Pierre's face covered in blood.

So without much success on the ground he decided to get the job done with his striking.

"It's a dream come true," St Pierre said.

TJ Dillashaw (16-3) defeated Cody Garbrandt (11-1) via TKO (punches) - R2, 2:41

Yes, it's one of those nights.

TJ Dillashaw continued the stunning run of results at UFC 217 by reclaiming the bantamweight championship in an incredible turnaround against Cody Garbrandt.

In perhaps the most anticipated fight of the night because of the intense dislike between these two former teammates, Dillashaw stunned the crowd with a second round stoppage.

The first round was dead even until the final 10 seconds when Garbrandt landed a right hand that floored the challenger. Dillashaw was likely saved by the bell but had the crowd back on its feet in the second as he turned the tables with a left head kick that sent the champ reeling.

Garbrandt appeared to have recovered but when he next engaged in a willing exchange was caught by a short right hook that sent him crashing.

Dillashaw finished the job on the ground to reclaim the strap he lost to Dominick Cruz early last year.

Garbrandt appeared to be the new star of the division when he dethroned Cruz - and showed similar showmanship in this fight by flipping the bird at his opponent and mocking him with dancing whenever he missed a big kick.

But Dillashaw is numero uno for now. "He's a helluva fighter, he'll be back, I'm going to see him again," Dillashaw said. "This isn't the end of Cody Garbrandt."

Dillashaw doesn't seem interested in immediate rematch though, calling out flyweight king Demetrious Johnson after the fight.

This card has been so insane GSP and Bisping could end via double KO and I wouldn't bat an eyelash. #UFC217 — Matt Saccaro (@MattSaccaro) November 5, 2017

Whaaaaaaat is going on!? #ufc217 — Trevor Robb (@TrevorRobb_) November 5, 2017

Two title fights, two shock KO results. What a night at Madison Square Garden. #UFC217 — Simon Head (@simonhead) November 5, 2017

Rose Namajunas (8-3) defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-1) via TKO (punches) - R1, 3:03

Rose Namajunas is the new queen of women's MMA.

The strawweight challenger stunned the world by dethroning long-reigning champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in one of the biggest upsets the sport has seen this year.

Jedrzejczyk was attempting to match Ronda Rousey's female record of six successful title defences but was shell-shocked after being blasted out in one round.

Namajunas had remained ice-cold in the face all of the champion's taunting in the lead-up to the bout and remained that way when the bell rung.

She scored a knockdown midway through the first round and after Jedrzejczyk fought her way back to her feet, finished the job with a left hook that turned off the champ's lights.

Follow up strikes on the ground forced the stoppage and the crowd roared.

"That was unbelievable, I'm lost for words," commentator Joe Rogan said.

The UFC world fawned over Namajunas's performance, as did Australian F1 ace Daniel Ricciardo.

Take a bow @rosenamajunas holy hell. Such a good night of fights so far. Let's go @TJDillashaw up next! #UFC217 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) November 5, 2017

WOW. About as big as a shock as I've seen in a long, long time in MMA. Congrats .@rosenamajunas #UFC217 — Dominic Adams (@IamDominicAdams) November 5, 2017

I literally can’t believe it, JJ has been so dominant, what a crazy win for Rose #UFC217 — Ashley (@OpTicMiDNiTE) November 5, 2017

Namajunas gave a classy post-fight interview in the Octagon, saying her new strap isn't important in the grand scheme of things and urging everyone to simply be nice to each other.

"I feel like a normal person, man. Just regular. Ain't nothing special here," she said.

"Just be a good person."

Stephen Thompson (14-1-1) defeated Jorge Masvidal (32-13) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 30-26)

Stephen Thompson showed he remains one of the best welterweights in the world by clinically dispatching Jorge Masvidal.

Thompson, who entered the fight second in the world after falling short in back-to-back fights against champion Tyron Woodley, showed a class gap remains between him and the other contenders in the division.

The accuracy and timing of Thompson's counters in the first round was first-class and enough to give him the early ascendancy.

He scored his first knockdown with a straight right in the second and continued to pick away at the fourth-ranked American, whose only success came through low leg kicks.

Thompson avoided Masvidal's second takedown attempt early in the third and continued to get the better of the exchanges, even as the Miami native opened up a little more late in the fight.

"He's a very tough guy, very hard to put away," Thompson said. "I could have done better tonight but everyone knows I'm not giving up on that title, baby."

Paulo Costa (11-0) defeated Johny Hendricks (18-8) via TKO (punches) - R2, 1:23

Brazilian powerhouse Paulo Costa launched himself into the spotlight in the middleweight division with a destruction of fading Johny Hendricks in the first bout on the main card.

Costa was taken to the second round for just the second time in his career but was in full control of this one as he punished the former welterweight champ with heavy punches and kicks.

Built like a Ken Doll, the man known as "The Eraser" certainly appears to have a future at this level. Hendricks looks all but gone.

"Now is a new time," Costa, 26, said. "I represent the new generation from Brazil. And I will be the next Brazilian champion in the UFC."

Costa's impressive physique certainly didn't go unnoticed among viewers.

Paolo from friends gives Paulo Costa a run for my secret (not anymore) man crush. #UFC217 pic.twitter.com/kXI1BTLVi9 — Dan LaMorte (@DanLaMorte) November 5, 2017

#ufc217 is so much fun. I just watched a male underwear model’s fists erase a lifetime of memories from a dad that brews beer in his garage. — Jon Jones (@jonjones) November 5, 2017

Costa. Wow. Who would want to face him next? #ufc217 pic.twitter.com/c58DmoN2fz — Andrew Feldman (@AFeldmanESPN) November 5, 2017

Undercard: OSP's sickening headkick

James Vick (12-1) defeated Joe Duffy (16-3) via TKO (punches) - R2, 4:59

James Vick continued the string of savage blows by clean clocking Joe Duffy with a buzzer-beating uppercut.

A highly-technical bout on the feet looked like stretching into a third round when Vick caught Duffy under his chin as he lunged forward late in round two.

The Irishman fell backwards to the mat and attempted to keep defending himself knowing the bell was coming any second. But the referee had seen enough and jumped in.

There were cries of a bad stoppage from some viewers but it was a lineball decision.

After his victory, Vick jumped up on to the side of the Octagon and started yelling at matchmaker Sean Shelby to start recognising his talent.

"How many 8-1 guys in the UFC aren't ranked? I'm the only one," Vick said.

Ovince Saint Preux (21-10) defeated Corey Anderson (10-3) via KO (head kick) - R3, 1:25

Ovince Saint Preux pulled a rabbit out of his hat - or in this case a left head kick - to stun Corey Anderson in a battle of ranked light heavyweights.

In the second cold-blooded knockout of the night, Saint Preux emphatically ended the fight in the third round with a blow that left Anderson prone.

He took several minutes to regain his feet but was able to walk out of the arena.

Anderson controlled most of the first round, slamming Saint Preux twice in quick succession and staying aggressive. But Saint Preux finished with a flurry and then dislodged Anderson's mouthguard with a left high kick early in the second to find some momentum.

The referee stopped the fight so Anderson could replace it - and he took the opportunity to steady himself. He pinned Saint Preux to the side of the cage for the rest of the round and did some damage to his right eye.

But with the fight likely in his keeping he was again hit with the left high kick and this time it wasn't his mouthguard that was dislodged, but almost his head. "It caught him flush," Saint Preux said.

Saint Preux has now won three straight after having his career derailed by Jon Jones and Jimi Manuwa.

OSP just murdered Corey Anderson. MURDERED. Somebody call the cops. #UFC217 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) November 5, 2017

Oh my god. That was a sickening head kick. The smack was unreal. Thankfully Corey Anderson is seated upright. #UFC217 — Steve Feitl (@SteveFeitl) November 5, 2017

Mark Godbeer (12-3) defeated Walt Harris (10-5) by disqualification (illegal kick) - R1, 4:29

Walt Harris was disqualified for an illegal kick to Mark Goodbeer's head.

Randy Brown (10-2) defeated Mickey Gall (4-1) via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 29-27)

The Mickey Gall hype train experienced its first hiccup as the man who defeated CM Punk and Sage Northcutt suffered his first defeat.

Jamaica's Randy Brown proved too strong in a three-rounder that was fought largely on the ground.

Brown took Gall down early in the first round and went to work from top position. Gall managed to flip the script in the second to even the fight.

But his attempt to take Brown down again early in the third was stuffed by the charging "Rude Boy", who held top control until the final bell.

Brown is now 4-2 in the UFC, while Gall will need to reassess after having his run stopped.

Curtis Blaydes (8-1) defeated Oleksiy Oliynyk (52-11-1) via TKO - R2, 1:56

Ricardo Ramos (12-1) defeated Aiemann Zahadi (7-1) via KO (spinning elbow) - R3, 1:15

Brazil's Ricardo Ramos started UFC 217 with a bang with a walk-off knockout of Canada's Aiemann Zahadi.

The opener had underwhelmed entering the third round but as both fighters finally started swinging Ramos landed a clean spinning elbow.

Zahadi had to be held up as he exited the arena after being completely concussed. Ramos is now two wins from two fights in the UFC.

wow. if that’s how #UFC217 starts off, we’re in for a wicked, wicked night. 50k for Ramos? about to see some ridiculous performances... — dan shapiro (@dannyshap) November 4, 2017

That's just about the scariest kind of KO when a guy gets laid out stiff with his eyes open. Rough#UFC217 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 4, 2017

Dayyyyyyyyummmmm! What a KO from Ramos. Wow! #UFC217 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) November 4, 2017

OH. MY. GOD. Ramos just sent Zahabi into the netherworld with one of the most violent elbows I've ever seen #UFC217 #UFC — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) November 4, 2017

Main Card Preview

Georges St-Pierre is out to end the reign of Michael Bisping. Photo / AP Photo Georges St-Pierre is out to end the reign of Michael Bisping. Photo / AP Photo

Michael Bisping (c) vs Georges St-Pierre for the middleweight championship

Bisping's second title defence since shocking Luke Rockhold in June, 2016, comes against another veteran of the sport. The 38-year-old Brit has managed to seal match-ups with Dan Henderson (aged 46 at the time) and St-Pierre (36) despite neither being ranked in the division.

Some would argue it's been quite a generous 18-month reign but Bisping faces one of the most dominant fighters the sport has seen, albeit at a division below the one in which this bout takes place. This fight could have huge ramifications for Aussie interim champ Robert Whittaker, who wants to face the winner in Perth next year. He'll be cageside watching proceedings, but the age of the headliners and their reluctance to travel Down Under means nothing is guaranteed at this point.

Heavyweight Walt Harris, who fights Mark Godbeer in the prelims, predicted a St-Pierre win because of his superior fight IQ.

"I feel like his mental game, it's on another level," Harris said, per MMA Fighting. "I think he's been to that level and tasted it. The only thing that worries me, just like I'm sure everybody else, is that four years (out of the Octagon). And Bisping has been a little bit more active ... I think Georges will find a way to win. I think he's just that good."

Cody Garbrandt (c) vs TJ Dillashaw (rank: 2) for the bantamweight championship

Garbrandt exploded on the scene late last year by ending Dominick Cruz's epic reign as the 135-pound champion. And he did it in one of the most entertaining performances of the year. A genuine star appeared to have been born, before injuries kept him out for 12 months. Dillashaw, a former champion of this division, has been waiting for a second crack at the strap and has only lost to Cruz in the past few years. This is a serious test for Garbrandt against a former teammate who knows him well, but he'll become one of the biggest names in the sport if he can get the job done.

It will be Cody Garbrandt's first UFC title defence since defeating Dominic Cruz last year. Photo / AP Photo It will be Cody Garbrandt's first UFC title defence since defeating Dominic Cruz last year. Photo / AP Photo

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) vs Rose Namajunas (4) for the women's strawweight championship

Jedrzejczyk can match Ronda Rousey's record for the most defences of a women's belt in UFC history by making it six successful outings on the trot as champion. The Polish warrior hasn't finished an opponent since 2015 but her world-class endurance has made her untouchable over five rounds. Namajunas has gone 4-1 in the UFC and presents a new set of problems as perhaps the most well-rounded of any of Jedrzejczyk's opponents. Expect a war.

Stephen Thompson (2) vs Jorge Masvidal (4) in the welterweight division

After failing to get a win in two cracks at Tyron Woodley's title, Thompson faces a seriously dangerous opponent as he attempts to stay at the front of the queue for another shot. Masvidal smoked Jake Ellenberger and Donald Cerrone before his momentum was smothered by Demian Maia, but he'll like his chances if he can close the distance on Wonderboy.

Johny Hendricks vs Paulo Costa in the middleweight division

Hendricks' career has been in free fall since he lost the welterweight title to Robbie Lawler three years ago. A move up a division hasn't helped him escape issues with his weight and this is really a final roll of the dice against an undefeated opponent in Costa. Costa has only fought twice in the UFC but won convincingly both times. His second round stoppage of Oluwale Bamgbose was the first of 10 career fights that even made it out of the first round.